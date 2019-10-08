Jackson indicted for drug manufacturing

A Walker County grand jury has returned three felony indictments against a man accused of drug manufacturing and possession of a firearm by a felon during its recent session.
Christian Jackson, 32, of Huntsville was initially arrested July 30 after an anonymous tip alerted the Huntsville Police Department that a wanted man was at Huntsville Memorial Hospital. While officers attempted to arrest Jackson, police said he resisted their arrest attempts, but was eventually apprehended. After a search, police say they found a THC vape pen on his person.
Jackson was indicted on charges of manufacturing of a controlled substance penalty group one, a first degree felony, manufacturing of a controlled substance penalty group three or four, a second degree felony and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third degree felony. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $406,000 in bonds.
If convicted of a first degree felony, Jackson could face life imprisonment or five to 99 years’ imprisonment, as well as a fine of up to $10,000. A second degree felony carries a minimum penalty of two years in prison and a maximum of 20 years and a fine of $10,000. A third degree felony is punishable by two to ten years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
Other indictments handed down during the September term of the Walker County Grand Jury were:
• Lexia Jones – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• James Merchant – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, (3rd or more) DWI.
• Jacob Watson – (2 counts) aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Leah Yeley – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1.
• Kyrie Bradley – Sexual assault of a child.
• Saul Barrera – (3rd or more) DWI.
• Larry Baker – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1.
• Howard Bundage – (3rd or more) DWI.
• Jordan Davis – Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1.
• Taylor Hawkins – Credit/debit card abuse.
• Ronald Holoman – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.
• Shedrick Jenkins – Theft of property, harassment of a public servant.
• James Lemons – Theft of material aluminum/copper/brass (<$20k).
• Kendall Muse – Credit/debit card abuse.
• Matthew Rinehart – Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2.
• Kennard Robinson – (3rd or more) DWI.
• Darrell Alvis – Evading arrest, failure to comply with sex offender registry.
• Gorden Bomer – (3 counts) abandoning an endangered child with intent to return.
• Marvin King – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Jamie Luke – Assault of a family/house member.
• Janet Odat – Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1.
• John Eakin – DWI with a child under 15.
• Joshua Gale – (3rd or more) DWI.
