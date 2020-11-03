It's Election Day in Walker County

In a year like no other, it's been an election like no other — full of surging mail-in ballot requests and new COVID rules at polling places. But despite thousands casting ballots in early voting, it still all comes down to this.
Election Day.
The big day.
And this may only be the beginning.
More than 17,000 Walker County residents have already cast ballots, the product of coronavirus concerns and the contentious presidential election. Some Walker County voters also get a crucial decision to implement a countywide sales tax rate.
What will Election Day look like? Here are some details about what to expect today.
WHEN IS VOTING?
Polling places are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. You can still cast your ballot after the polls close so long as you were in line when they closed.
WHERE DO I VOTE?
On Election Day, you can vote at 11 locations throughout Walker County. Some locations could see large lines, while others are expected to move swiftly.
WHAT SAFETY RULES ARE THERE?
Election authorities are expected to have masks, hand sanitizer and signage in place.
WHAT ARE THE KEY RACES?
Aside from the presidential contest, the U.S. House 8th District seat is in play, as well as several county, city and school contests.
And then there's the ballot question that would implement a new sales tax in northern Walker County. The ballot measure would provide nearly $500,000 in additional funding to the Walker County Commissioners Court to fund improvements in the rural area. It would also eliminate the ability for the newly created ESD No. 3 to impose a sales tax, a luxury that has generated over $1 million for the two already established emergency districts this year.
Visit itemonline.com to read candidate responses and learn more about races.
WHAT IF I WANT TO VOTE IN PERSON BUT HAVE A MAIL-IN BALLOT?
If you applied and were approved for a mail-in ballot but decide to vote in person instead, you must bring your mail-in ballot with you to your polling place and surrender it to an election official. You’ll then be given a standard ballot that you can use to vote in person.
HOW MANY HAVE CAST BALLOTS?
At least 9,718,648 voters cast early ballots, according to preliminary final numbers released by the Texas Secretary of State on Sunday. That is 57.3% percent of registered voters, just shy of the overall turnout of 59.4% in 2016 by 2 percentage points.
WHEN WILL WE GET RESULTS?
It depends.
Nationally, absentee voting amid coronavirus has changed the vote-counting timeline, and there aren’t uniform practices for counting those ballots. That makes it difficult to predict when certain key battlegrounds, much less a national result, could be called.
With just over 2,000 absentee ballots from Walker County, all local vote totals are expected to be complete on election night.
Visit itemonline.com for updates throughout Election Day on vote totals and other information.
