The Huntsville Item picked up a pair of journalism awards in the Texas Press Association’s 2018-19 contest.
Sports editor Josh Criswell received the top award for sports coverage among small daily newspapers for his coverage of area athletics, and The Item’s editor Joseph Brown was first place in sports photography.
One judge called The Item’s sports coverage as “a cut above other competitors.”
The awards were announced Saturday, with The Item competing against small daily newspapers from across the Lone Star State.
The Item also picked up a third place award for newspaper design and a fourth place certificate for special section with the inaugural edition of Item Insider — the newspaper’s annual football magazine.
Brown also grabbed a fourth place honor for editorial writing, which included editorials that exposed vacancies and low salaries for correctional officers at TDCJ, as well as ongoing financial issues at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
