It seemed like just another day as people went about their business at the Huntsville “Walls” Unit on July 24, 1974.
Former TDC administrator Ben Aguilar had just returned from lunch.
But shortly after 1 p.m. the otherwise normal day turned into complete chaos.
Fred Gomez Carrasco, a heroin kingpin and leader of the Mexican Mafia, and two other inmates stormed the education/ library on the third floor of the Huntsville “Walls” Unit. Having spent months smuggling guns into the prison, Carrasco and his comrades quickly took 11 prison workers and four inmates hostage.
It was at that time TDC officials called Aguilar, who was working in the former administration building across the street, and put him right in the middle of the standoff.
“The siege began when Carrasco fired off several rounds into the ceiling of the Huntsville “Walls” Unit and threatened workers,” Aguilar said. “About 30 to 45 minutes later, they called me and I negotiated until the end.”
Over an 11 day period, the convicts made a number of demands, such as tailored suits, dress shoes, toothpaste, cologne, walkie-talkies and bulletproof helmets, all of which were grated.
“With the approval of Texas Governor Dolph Briscoe, an armored getaway car was rolled into the prison courtyard, as Carrasco was planning to flee to Cuba and appeal to Fidel Castro,” Aguilar added. “He planned to go to Houston, and I assume take a plane to Cuba, but I am not sure he had a plan beyond escape.”
Just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 3, 1974, Crasco and his accomplices formed a shield of hostages and blackboards in an attempt to escape. The blackboard shield with inmate gunmen and hostages inside came out of the third-floor library at 9:15 p.m. and began making its way down the ramp.
Halfway down the ramp, they were intercepted by a team of TDC officers, Texas Rangers and agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The team, led by Ranger Pete Rogers and Ranger G.W. Burks, with FBI agent Bob Wiatt acting as liaison, used fire hoses in an attempt to break up the shield. All was going to plan until a rupture in the hose gave the inmates time to respond.
“Officers blew their whistles to tell them to stand down, but Carasco and his accomplices opened fire,” Aguilar said. “Dominguez then shot prison chaplain Father Joseph O'Brien, but thankfully he recovered.”
Officials said at least 11 rounds were fired by the gunmen during the shooting, which lasted for 15 minutes. In the end, two Huntsville women would be fatally shot.
Officials said Carrasco was hit a number of times as he and Dominguez died on the ramp. It was not known which bullets killed the two women hostages as both were within the shield.
“It was a tragedy that innocent people were killed in the standoff,” Aguilar added. “We were so angry that he could be so callous and barbaric.”
Some 11 days, 8 hours and 50 minutes after Carrasco gained control of the Huntsville “Walls” library, the longest siege of this type in American history came to an end.
“We had never experienced something like this in the Texas prison system,” Aguilar said. “The ‘Walls’ is nearly inescapable and we did not think he could do this type of thing. I still regret that there was not more that we could have done to save the victims.”
