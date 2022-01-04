Isbell announces candidacy for County Judge

Huntsville – Walker County native, Andy Isbell, has announced his candidacy for Walker County Judge in the 2022 election and is seeking the Republican nomination for the position. Isbell has over 20 years of administrative experience serving the citizens of Walker County and currently serves as the Walker County director of planning and development.
"I am proud of Walker County, its people and its leadership. I want to serve the community so that we can continue to grow and improve our quality of life, without losing the things that are important to us. I believe in open, accountable and fiscally responsible local government, and I look forward to applying the knowledge I have gained over two decades of working with the community and local government leaders to serve the citizens of Walker County in the position of County Judge,” he said.
Isbell grew up in Huntsville and graduated from Huntsville High School, before earning a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University. He has served for decades on numerous local advisory committees and several regional committees for the Houston-Galveston Area Council, including the H-GAC 911 Advisory Committee, Regional Flood Management Committee, Natural Resources Committee and the Solid Waste Committee. In 2021, Isbell was appointed by the Texas Water Development Board to the Regional Flood Planning Group for the Trinity River watershed.
“We currently have a lot of good, high-quality people serving our community. I want to assist the community in continuing its support for its public servants. I strongly support the protection of constitutional rights, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, emergency management, transportation planning and maintenance, responsible budgeting and tax rates, agriculture, local businesses and positive, healthy development in the commercial and residential sectors,” Isbell said.
Isbell is married to his wife of over 21 years, Janis, with whom he has four children, Katelyn, Abigail, Finn, and Bain. He is happy to raise his children in the same community where he grew up and is looking forward to continuing to do his part to ensure that Walker County is a great place for current and future generations to live and work.
