Is it safe to go to the doctor?

If you’ve never been a fan of going to the doctor, then you may have had an excuse to skip your routine visit this year — depending on your views about COVID-19 safety.
One challenge emerging during the pandemic has been how exactly to handle your own health care or doctor appointments — even just routine check-ups. Should you go to your doctor’s office or will a telehealth appointment work? And what if it’s urgent, or even an emergency? Closed offices and concerns about safety led many people to put off appointments, but what about now? And how long can they wait?
The Center for Disease Control still recommends the use of telemedicine, and to communicate with your doctor or nurse via phone or email if possible. The Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic is now open for business on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The clinic continues to offer curbside screening and telemedicine care throughout the COVID crisis.
“Patients should follow their doctors advice and keep all scheduled appointments,” said Anna Smith, the clinical director at the HMH clinic.
Patients are required to wear a mask to their appointments.
“In light of potential contact with asymptomatic and presymptomatic patients, the healthcare personnel wear a face mask with a full face shield with every patient they contact,” said Cheryl Briggs, the infection prevention and control coordinator at HMH. “The patients are given a mask if they don’t have one, temperatures are taken and hands are sanitized upon entrance into the clinic. Equipment utilized is also disinfected between patients.”
The CDC also says that individuals should plan to order and pick up all their prescriptions at the same time. If possible, it is recommended to call prescription orders in ahead of time and use drive-thru windows, curbside services, mail-order or other delivery services.
If you or a member of your household has signs of COVID-19, call your doctor first, instead of going to the office or the emergency department.
In light of the new safety measures, doctors are insisting that patients not putoff needed care.
“It is critical during this pandemic that people not delay seeing their doctors and getting treatment for their medical issues,” said HMH Chief of Staff Dr. Sujesh Pillai. “The best protection a person has against COVID is good health. Compromising one’s care and well being during this crisis due to fear could ultimately result in the very thing one is afraid of.”
