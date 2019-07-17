A local organization is helping to send students back to school prepared for the year ahead.
New Waverly Public Library will host the 7th annual back to school extravaganza August 17 at 4 p.m., featuring a backpack giveaway and haircuts for attendees. The event is presented by Invest in the Youth, a local non-profit which works to ensure children have to tools to succeed in all areas of their lives.
“Our goal is to empower youth to be their best selves and motivate them to succeed in school,” invest in the youth founder Jaylen Hall said. “We have a lot of great activities and giveaways during our event and we hope to see a good turnout.”The event will feature live music from a professional DJ, a taco bar, a slime making station and haircuts for $1. A total of 75 backpacks filled with school supplies are planned to be given away during the event.
“Last year we added the slime station and the kids really enjoyed it,” Hall added. “It is very hard to find a barber to cut hair in New Waverly, so we bring in professionals to give kids great cuts that will have them ready to take on the school year.”
Attendees will also hear from Princess Javonne of Sugarland, who will serve as the guest speaker. Javonne will speak to attendees about confidence, peer pressure, support systems and bullying.
“I think it is important for both students and youth to hear what she has to say,” Hall said. “We want to ensure they know how to handle adversity and have everything they need to be successful.”
The event is free and open to the public.
In addition to a school supply drive at the library, the community can donate to the cause at https://www.gofundme.com/investintheyouth19.
“For those unable to get the supplies they need, this type of event is crucial,” Hall added. “I encourage the parents to come out to support the kids and make sure they have all they need for a great year.”
