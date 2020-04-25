Indigent care program faces $1.5 million cut as hospital district faces tighter budgets

For the last few weeks, doctors and nurses at Huntsville Memorial Hospital have been scrambling to find more beds and ventilators, knowing that the coronavirus outbreak, which has exploded in Walker County with more than 150 cases, could get much worse.
However, at the same time the hospital’s new ownership is preparing for cuts to its indigent care program — removing nearly 150 low-income residents who don’t qualify for state or federal health care assistance.
The funding cut that the Walker County Hospital District proposed earlier this week, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to save the government entity at least $1.5 million annually.
But the proposal has been expected since mid-February, when the hospital district finalized a $7.8 million bankruptcy purchase of Huntsville Memorial Hospital. The sale has put a financial strain on an entity that operates on a $5.3 million annual budget.
“Our program has been very robust for the last few years and we needed to take a serious look at all our finances and get a better handle on this program,” hospital district chairman Anne Karr Woodard said.
Currently, the hospital district offers coverage for Walker County residents who are at or below the federal poverty line — accounting for 334 patients. The proposed changes would allow for coverage to patients who are 50% below the poverty line — accounting for approximately 186 patients. State law requires the indigent program to fund care for those who make only 21% of the federal poverty rate.
“If the hospital district goes this route, we will work to find other resources for those who won’t qualify,” said Anna Smith, who manages financial assistance programs at HMH. “What we are not going to do is have this move be a detriment to any patient and their ability to get the care that they need.”
The official indigent care cut will take at least 90 days and require a public hearing before the final vote.
“Our indigent care program currently is one of the richest programs that exist in our area, with most county’s at the state minimum 21%,” Smith said.
“Patient care still comes first, but we have to be certain that we are protective financially,” Woodard added.
