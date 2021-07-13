While the economy may be open, small businesses are struggling to find their way back in a post-pandemic world, as the city’s workforce lags behind.
Summers are usually hard for businesses in a college town, as Sam Houston State University students are relied on to fill positions at local restaurants, bars and retail stores. However, as many small businesses have remained stuck with vacancies since the economy entered the early stages of reopening, the difficult search for a willing candidate could be due to a multitude of reasons, according to SHSU Small Business Development Center director Rhonda Ellisor.
“I believe it is a combination of things, including some still being fearful of getting or spreading COVID, businesses opening ahead of schools and people receiving more in unemployment benefits than they would earn in the jobs that are available,” Ellisor said.
“After we reopened last year, a lot of people just never came back, because they even told us they want to stay on unemployment,” Yummy Yummy Mongolian Grill manager Jason Read said. “Whether that’s due to people not wanting to come back because of COVID and not wanting to put themselves or their family at risk or what-have-you, but right now, you would figure that most people are already vaccinated, or for most people that want a vaccine, they’re pretty widely available right now.”
Read notes that business for the 11th Street restaurant has been as good, if not better than before the pandemic, they just don’t have the staff to comfortably keep up with the demand.
“Usually we have a whole lot of people apply at the end of the semesters for Sam Houston State University, but this year we barely noticed anybody coming in, much less applications being submitted,” Read said, adding that part of the problem could lie in the restaurant owners’ reliance on walk-ins for hiring, rather than advertising, which has typically worked for them in the past. However, things haven’t been the same since the pandemic.
“We have enough employees for the front of the house right now, but the back of the house is desperate for people. I’ve talked to my other colleagues around town at other businesses and they’re having the same issues, so it’s definitely wide spread,” Read said.
Sam Houston Inn Huntsville owner Ron Patel has been seeking to fill two receptionist positions for the past two months with little to no luck.
Formerly a part of the Econolodge franchise, Patel left the affordable hotel chain four months ago and operates the Sam Houston Inn Huntsville as his own small business. The tourism industry is one of the sectors that was most heavily impacted by the pandemic, making the fact that he continued to pay his staff through the shut downs a monumental feat.
Typically relying on students to fill receptionist roles for the position’s flexibility in offering time to complete schoolwork during slow periods, summers would typically see an influx of student applicants for the hotel. However, hardly anyone has come by, according to Patel, and those that do, are not serious about the position. Now, he’s having to look outside of the college for potential employees that will work for $8 an hour.
“It’s been difficult finding anyone,” Patel said. “10 people applied from Sam Houston, two of them responded to my phone calls, I left messages for everybody and they’re not calling back or saying they got a better offer.”
In an effort to fuel a dwindling workforce during the pandemic, large businesses in town are being forced to increase wages to starting new employees at $11 an hour, forcing the local market closer to meeting the Democrat-backed $15 minimum wage proposal.
“Some of us can’t afford to pay as much as these bigger corporations are paying like Walmart and Target, so we are sort of in a bind between needing employees and at the same time, not being able to afford it. We’re just doing the best we can,” Patel added.
For small businesses like Patel’s that can’t afford higher pay, Ellisor recommends offering incentives like flexible schedules, promotions and, in some cases, options to work remotely, in order to entice potential applicants.
Over at 12th Street Bar in Downtown Huntsville, owner Bryan Doyle isn’t facing a problem with limited applications or pressures to raise pay, but a reckoning with time.
“I think the main obstacle was staffing and I didn’t consider that it would be more complex than I thought it would be and take longer,” Doyle said.
Since shuttering the bar last May, many of his former employees have moved on with their lives, with only two that agreed to return to the business. That left Doyle with the task of cultivating nearly an entirely new staff. Since buckling down on his hiring efforts in the past two weeks, he’s been able to fill four positions, which still leaves him with six remaining roles to fill before the bar can reopen.
Bartenders at 12th Street Bar start at $5 per hour, more than twice the minimum wage of $2.13, and can earn over $10 an hour with tips included, while manager wages are negotiable.
“I still don’t know when exactly I’m going to have all of the staff I need to reopen, so now I have people sort of sitting in a purgatory where I offer them a job and they accept, but it’s still a few weeks before I can actually give them any information for the job,” Doyle said, adding that the uncertainty of the timeline has even cost him new hires that had to move forward with other jobs seeking immediate hires.
With initial thoughts of opening in June, Doyle says that due to unfilled positions, he’s now hoping to open before the end of July.
According to Ellisor, working in small business environments promotes a feeling of community among coworkers and tend to encourage creative thinking, allowing employees to apply creative solutions, while being more involved in business operations. It also offers a better chance of working closely with the business owners, with whom employees can learn more about how a business works, while being more likely to be cross trained, giving the employees more exciting challenges and experiences.
“Whoever walks through the door, as long as their availability is good, their attitude is right for our business and, generally, we look for experience, but we have hired people without any experience and trained them up if they’re willing. We can eventually move them into other positions if they stay around and they show an aptitude for that,” Read said. “Otherwise, it’s first come, first serve for employment – whoever wants to, can.”
