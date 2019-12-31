Many of the events and issues important to residents in 2019 extended beyond one town’s borders, such as the Huntsville City Council approving a 7,647 acre annexation in October; a state bill to reinstate the Texas Prison Rodeo and Sam Houston State student Laci Kaye Booth competing on ‘American Idol.’ • The past 12 months have brought highs, lows and everything in between to Huntsville and Walker County. Here are some of the area’s top stories of 2019, in no particular order:
– Booth makes it to Top 5 of American Idol
Booth, a student at Sam Houston State University, represented Southeast Texas during season 17 of ‘American Idol.’
The Livingston native began to play guitar at 9-years-old and has played ever since. She began to perform in church and at local events, along with her father, a country music artist himself. Booth’s voice has been described as “smoky and smooth” by those who heard her growing up, she says her unique sound is influenced by multiple genres.
In May, Booth, 23, would come just short of reaching the shows finale, as she was eliminated on the May 12 episode.
— Hospital district acquires operations at Huntsville Memorial
After years of losses due to inflated salaries, alleged insurance fraud and failing attempts to establish a network of clinics, Huntsville Memorial Hospital has been acquired by a local taxpayer-funded entity.
The $7.8 million acquisition was approved in Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the Walker County Hospital District as the lone bidder alongside its new healthcare partner Community Hospital Corporation — a Plano-based provider.
The financial struggles at HMH were made public in September 2018, as the corporation was unable to meet payroll, according to records obtained by The Item. The interim CEO at the time, Michael Morgan, requested the hospital district provide subsidies that would “get them over the hump.” The taxpayer-funded group agreed and supplied $2.9 million, as they went shopping for a new operator throughout 2019.
— Church’s BBQ closes shop after 53 years
Church’s BBQ, an extension to New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, quietly closed its doors in November after 53 years of serving up what one Saveur magazine reporter called “some of the most tender, flavorful barbecue in the state.”
At first, the Reverend and BBQ pitmaster Clinton Edison communicated no mixed feelings about the closure, however he found himself sad to see the long-running history of the restaurant reach an end.
When asked if he may come back to the restaurant in the future, Edison can only shake his head with a laugh, followed by the reiterated, “I don’t know.” Nothing is certain, and he is hoping that someone will step up to continue the tradition of Church’s BBQ. Until then, he plans on spending his time “fishing and sleeping.”
— City OKs large annexation
Huntsville added nearly 12 square-miles to the city in October, when the City Council passed its largest annexation package in recent years. Included in the 7,647 acre annexation package is Huntsville State Park, three large industrial properties and multiple rural tracts that city leaders believe are primed for development.
The vote on the annexation packages was 7-2, with Ronald Allen and Joe Emmett casting the lone “no” votes. The duo did not provide any comment towards their vote, but councilmember Paul Davidhizar did speak, stating that “cities up and down the Interstate 45 corridor are annexing like crazy.”
Portions of the annexation still remain in litigation, as multiple landowners filed suit against the city.
— Huntsville ISD upgrades accountability rating
The Texas Education Agency released the state accountability A-F ratings in August, showing that Huntsville schools earned a C, based on 2018-19 data.
The district scored a 75 — a 17 point jump from the prior year — on the state’s accountability scale, with C grades in student achievement, school progress and closing the gap. The closing the gap model saw the largest spike, with a 29 point jump from last year.
“Moving from the lowest state rating all the way to a C — a two letter grade jump in one school year — is somewhat remarkable,” Huntsville ISD superintendent Scott Sheppard said. “We are so proud of the growth within Huntsville ISD over such a short period of time, but I assure you our drive to be even better will be relentless.”
— Legislator looks to reinstate prison rodeo
For many years, the Texas Prison Rodeo was an annual celebration event for inmates in the Texas Prison System. Started in 1931 and held every Sunday in October at the Huntsville “Walls” Unit, the prison rodeo quickly became part of Texas lore.
Rep. Ernest Bailes (R-District 18), who also serves on the House Committee on Corrections, filed the bill in the 2019 legislature. The bill, which was introduced to the legislature in March, would have allowed the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to host a rodeo in Huntsville with inmates participating on a voluntary basis.
The bill, however, did not make it out of committee by the conclusion of the legislative session.
