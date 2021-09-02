Ida brings temporary gas price volatility to many Texas metros

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than from this day last week and is 90 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.16 per gallon while drivers in Victoria are paying the least at $2.69 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.79 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.18, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week and 95 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Ida, which came on shore as a major hurricane on Sunday, impacted gas and oil production in the Gulf Coast. But, as of now, AAA anticipates operations could resume for many of those facilities in the coming weeks. Refineries are conducting initial infrastructure inspections to assess a timeline for safely resuming operations. In addition, the Colonial Pipeline announced Tuesday morning that operations have returned to normal after shutting down over the weekend. The pipeline restart should help minimize additional price jumps.
“Ida’s impact at the pump will be felt for many drivers as we head into the final stretch of the summer driving season this Labor Day holiday weekend,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, the pump price increases caused by the large hurricane should only be temporary.”
Drivers in Texas are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.