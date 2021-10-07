Huntsville's Troop 114 treks Philmont Scout Ranch

School’s back and Troop 114 had another successful and exciting summer.
This summer the older scouts of Troop 114 took a trip to the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. Older scouts are those who are 14-and -older and have at least obtained First-class rank.
A total of eight scouts and five adults left on July 1 and returned to Huntsville on July 13. There were two crews for a trek which allowed them to hike about 65 miles. Even though it rained 10 out of the 11 days on the trail, the scouts didn’t allow the rain to slow them down. They were able to complete almost all of the planned activities, which even included packing a burro they helped to carry some of their gear and food.
Learning to take care of their new friends, Mr. Grumpy and Comet, the two burros was sometimes a challenge, but also a great learning experience for the scouts.
Both crews also participated in the following activities, which included horseback riding, where they saw a bear on the trail, 3D archery shooting, 12-gauge shotgun shooting, tomahawk throwing, a challenge course, visited the Indian writings site, worked at a blacksmith shop, rode and operated a railroad handcar and participated in chuckwagon cooking.
The highlight of the trek was hiking to the top of Baldy Mountain, which has an elevation of 12,441 feet. It was a beautiful sunny morning when they left, but it rained and hailed on the descent off the mountain.
Philmont Scout Ranch offers several treks during the summer for scouts and venturers to participate in. Besides Baldy Mountain, a crew may also take a trek to the Tooth of Time, a famous landmark along the old Santa Fe Trail. Both treks have activities for all to enjoy at their stopping points. It appears to be a lot of work but everyone has fun as they learn team building and confidence skills while enjoying the beauty of the great outdoors.
