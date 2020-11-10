Huntsville's Comprehensive Plan is open for feedback

Although the first open house has passed, you can still submit feedback about Huntsville’s comprehensive plan update.
The proposed plan will guide development for the next decade. This includes expansion and management of land-use, economic development, housing, transportation and public services.
Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger says community involvement in the plan is key.
“Failing to plan is a failure, so we’re wanting to get input from the citizens ... we don’t know everything. Where do we see Huntsville in the next five, 10 or 20 years,” Brauninger said.
Over the next two town hall meetings, city officials will be asking citizens to submit their ideas and opinions on what the future growth of Huntsville should look like. The public will also have a chance to participate by filling out an online survey, which is now available on the city website at www.huntsvilletx.gov.
The remaining town halls will take place Nov. 16 and Dec. 8 at the Katy and E. Don Walker Sr. Education Center on the grounds of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum, located at 1402 19th St.
Huntsville has a unique demographic, including nearly a 9.6% population growth over the past decade. Homes in the city are 30.6% owner-occupied and only 22.6% of homes have a resident under the age of 18 — both significantly below the statewide median.
The comprehensive plan is a policy document that sets forth a city’s long-range planning policies in order to reflect the aspirations and values of residents, property owners, businesses, and organizations within the community. The plan is used by city officials to make land use and planning-related decisions and as a resource the public may use to better understand the city’s approach to development.
To submit a public comment outside of the town hall events, contact the city of Huntsville Planning Division at 936-294-5782 or by email at planningemail@huntsvilletx.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.