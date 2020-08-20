Huntsville's coffee scene continues to expand

Sipsy’s Coffee House is the newest player in the sudden Huntsville coffee surge, bringing a selection of its favorite house lattes, frappes and cold brew to help the community start its day.
Sam Houston State University music education major Dakota Jenkins has been apart of the coffee shop’s development from the ground-up and celebrated Sipsy’s opening earlier this month.
“Coffee is an actual art, it’s very meticulous and it’s one to where if you just do one slight thing different, it changes the whole entire flavor of the drink,” Sipsy’s Coffee House business partner and general manager Dakota Jenkins said.
“It’s more than just brew this, stir it, put it in a cup … you have to put love into it. If you don’t put love into a drink, it’s just not going to taste right and that’s really what I think our secret ingredient in every drink is – love. You have to care about the drink you’re making and about the customer that you’re making it for.”
Previously a barista and coffee shop manager in Angleton, Jenkins incorporated recipes from his old shop to tweak and add to the menu, however, developing the Cinnamon Swirl has been his pride and joy, reworking the recipe to perfection.
“That one took me a while to try to get down,” Jenkins said. “It took me a little over three hours and I made over 20 of the drinks trying to get the recipe and I finally got it down. That one is my baby, that’s the one that I take pride in, it is my favorite.”
While some coffee shops focus on their signature coffee blend, Sipsy’s will begin creating its own roast of espresso to be used exclusively by the shop later this year.
“I think that is super important for every coffee shop is to have something signature just for that coffee shop to kind of set them apart, like, ‘this is why we’re different,’ so for us, it will be our espresso. The flavor will be different, no one else could match that, so I’m really excited,” Jenkins said.
Sipsy’s also offers flavored Red Bulls for an extra energy boost and beers to end the day on the shop’s shaded lawn. Daiquiris will also be added in the near future.
“Huntsville really needed something that is small business and small town oriented for a place with college students and the whole community to come, hang out, have a cup of coffee and have that small hometown feel,” Jenkins said.
Situated on the corner of Avenue M and 15th Street, Sipsy’s is close to Huntsville’s historic downtown as well as some of the city’s favorite food trucks backing up to Town Creek. Jenkins’ hopes to host an open mic night in the future that would help bring the neighborhood together.
“It’s not just about us, but it’s also about the food trucks and working together as a bunch of small businesses. It provides such a relaxing, comfortable environment for everyone to come and meet as a community,” Jenkins said. “There’s so much division in the world right now, our main goal is to bring a lot of people together.”
Sipsy’s Coffee House – located at 1304 15th Street in Huntsville – is open this week Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. However, its hours and days of operation will be expanding as of next week to be Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for walk-in or drive-thru service.
