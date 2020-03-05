Four heart attacks and a bout with cancer could not kill Diana Frazier’s resolve. But after a limb put a hole in her roof during Hurricane Harvey, several organizations came to her rescue.
Frazier, a Houston native, spent decades as a long-haul truck driver along with her husband, before moving to Huntsville. The couple purchased land in eastern Walker County and placed a mobile home on the property. When Harvey hit, Frazier applied to FEMA, but the money allocated did little to repair the damage.
“I was lucky enough to have the help of my grandsons to work on repairs of the roof using aluminum, but it did not keep out the rain when it came,” Frazier said.
Frazier then applied for assistance through St. Vincent de Paul, a religious-based volunteer organization, which helps families recovering from disasters. The organization estimated the damage at $16,000 and Frazier was able to raise $10,000 of it, but in the aftermath of the California wildfires, her money went to those efforts. Fortunately, Steve Kehl, a St. Vincent volunteer recommended the Texas General Land Office homeowner assistance program.
“I was not angry or bitter about helping those in the wildfires,” Frazier added. “I had shelter with family and I knew that those affected by those fires were displaced. I just prayed to God and Steve helped me find the relief I needed.”
With the help of the Texas GLO, Frazier was not only provided with a new home, but a new lease on life. On the same land where the hurricane caused so much pain, Frazier now has a beautiful new home to call her own.
The Texas General Land Office (GLO) allocated $1.334 billion in Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for rehabilitation and reconstruction of thousands of owner-occupied single-family homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey. To date, the Texas GLO has approved more than 2,200 homes for repair or reconstruction and completed about 726 homes. The Homeowner Assistance Program is expected to repair approximately 6,000 homes before funds are fully expended.
“This program really gave me a new outlook on life,” Frazier said. “I am extremely grateful for the program and Steve for helping me find it. God heard my cry and I am so happy for all those who came to my rescue.”
Individuals affected by Hurricane Harvey potentially qualify for assistance through the Texas HAP if they owned their home, it was damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey and it was their primary residence at the time of the storm.
The application for the program ended December 31, 2019. However, the program is anticipated to continue processing applications and rebuilding homes through 2021.
