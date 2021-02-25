A Huntsville woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, after police say she fired a weapon at her husband Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to a private home on the 200 block of FM 980, where they say the couple was arguing over money. Reports show that Casanova bit her husband on the arm, and when he attempted to stop her, she fired three shots from a handgun.
During her arrest, police say that they recovered two guns and empty bullet casings.
“This could have been a really bad situation,” HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are very fortunate that she didn’t shoot him, and that everyone came out uninjured.
Casanova is being held at the Walker County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Accused drug dealer arrested during traffic stop
Huntsville Police have arrested an alleged drug dealer, seizing a backpack with narcotics that they say were packaged to be sold.
Anthony Parker, 21, of Onalaska, has been charged with four separate counts for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, following a common traffic stop.
Police say that the suspect failed to activate his headlights while traveling down 11th Street in Huntsville at 2:30 a.m. The arresting officer noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and witnessed an open container in the front of the vehicle. Upon a search, officers recovered 11 THC cartridge packs, and multiple bags of xanax, adderall, oxycontin and marijuana.
“This appears to be a pretty big dealer, so it’s really good to get that amount of drugs off of the street,” HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said.
Parker is being held at the Walker County Jail on $106,000 in bonds.
