Huntsville woman appointed to Texas 1836 Project committee

Huntsville resident Carolina Castillo Crimm has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee.
The advisory committee was established by House Bill 2497 earlier this year in what Abbott touted as a way to promote the state’s exceptionalism. The name mirrors the Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project,” which examines U.S. history from the date when enslaved people first arrived on American soil. But House Bill 2497 centers on the year Texas won independence from Mexico and is meant to promote a “patriotic education” to the state’s residents.
Crimm retired as a professor emeritus at Sam Houston State University, with over 30 years of experience in teaching, business and government. She has taught at elementary and high school levels in Florida and Texas and at college and university levels. She is also a member of the Texas State Historical Association, a past member of Humanities Texas, a board member of the Walker County Historical Commission, Main Street Commission, Central Texas Historical Association and the East Texas Historical Association.
Additionally, Crimm is a member of the League of Latin American Citizens, Daughters of the American Revolution and a board member of the Old Town Theater in Huntsville. Crimm received a bachelor of arts in history and social studies from the University of Miami, a master of arts in architecture preservation from Texas Tech University, and a doctor of philosophy in Latin American history from the University of Texas at Austin.
Also appointed to the committee by Abbott was Don Frazier of Kerrville and Kevin Roberts of Liberty Hill.
