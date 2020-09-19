Huntsville witnesses dramatic jobs rebound

Huntsville’s monthly unemployment rate plunged to an unexpected 7.6% in August as businesses across the city added nearly 500 jobs.
The Texas Workforce Commission said the city’s nonagricultural employment was 11,047 last month, an increase of 463 jobs over July, when the jobless rate was 9.2%. There were 904 jobless residents out of a total labor force of 11,951 the agency said in its monthly jobs report, released Friday.
“The unemployment numbers are a telling sign that we as a community and a state are moving in the right direction,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “Businesses are starting to get their stride as they evolve how they deliver services to their customers.”
Hernandez noted that the city is seeing a large amount of entrepreneurs starting their own business.
“I think it demonstrates that while pandemic has provided many challenges, it also provided some opportunity,” he added.
Walker County saw similar growth with its unemployment rate falling to 6.6%, with an additional 686 residents in rural areas of the county facing unemployment.
The chamber president said that there are at least 20 businesses in Huntsville that are currently hiring.
Texas saw a decrease in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 6.8%. This is the fourth consecutive monthly decrease and the lowest rate since March 2020, when the Texas economy was initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas is below the national seasonally adjusted rate of 8.4%.
“The Texas unemployment rate continues to move in a positive direction as job seekers and employers adjust to current challenges,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC will continue our efforts to implement strategies designed to help strengthen the Texas economy.”
In August, the professional and business services sector added 33,200 jobs, trade, transportation and utilities added 28,800 jobs and government added 25,000 jobs.
“As our labor force continues to grow, it becomes extremely important to build skills that will not only help Texans find jobs but build careers,” said Julian Alvarez, the TWC commissioner representing labor. “TWC is proud to help all Texans connect with the necessary training and on the job programs to build the future they desire.”
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded August’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.2 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 4.7 percent. The Abilene MSAs recorded the third lowest rate of 4.9 percent.
“Our unemployment rate continues to demonstrate that our Texas employers are hiring,” said Aaron Demerson, the TWC commissioner representing employers. “Our office continues to be an essential resource to our Texas employers by providing them with relevant information as they continue to move forward during these unprecedented times.”
