Huntsville unemployment rate jumps to 9.3%

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s unemployment rate increased by 1.9 percentage points to 9.3% last month, a jump that was inconsistent with statewide numbers, which fell to 6.5%, according to numbers released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
According to the report, businesses in the city of Huntsville offered 112 fewer jobs in June, while the civilian labor force grew by 129 individuals. A total of 1,129 Huntsville residents sought unemployment benefits.
It is the largest jump in the local unemployment rate since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.
Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce said that he suspects to see many of the lost jobs return over the next few months as students return to Sam Houston State University.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.5%, down 0.1 percentage points from a revised rate of 6.6% in May 2021. Texas added 55,800 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 13 of the last 14 months. Texas added a total of 654,200 jobs since June 2020.
In June, the leisure and hospitality industry continued to grow, adding 19,000 jobs. Professional and business services increased by 13,200 positions. Also of note, education and health services employment gained 9,500 jobs over the month.
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded June’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.5%, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 4.8% and the Sherman-Denison MSA at 5.3%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.