Huntsville unemployment rate hits worst on record at 13.3%

As the coronavirus took hold across the nation, unemployment numbers were expected to be bad.
Just how bad is starting to come into focus.
Earlier this week, Huntsville’s unemployment numbers more than doubled, jumping from 6.5% to 13.3% — the largest number of people out of work since 1990 when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started keeping the local data. The previous high was 10.5% in June of 2011.
“What the numbers demonstrate is that the pandemic reach expands beyond the urban centers… it expands across the entire country,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville/ Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “Huntsville and Walker County aren’t going to be immune to that, but are we faring better than others.”
Huntsville is generally thought of as ‘recession proof’, with over 40% of its workforce employed by government agencies. However, the newest numbers were above results from the state of Texas, which also recorded its worst monthly tally on record at 12.8%. Walker County’s unemployment rate was slightly lower than Huntsville’s at 11.1%.
Previously, the state’s worst-ever monthly unemployment rate was 9.2% in November 1986, as Texas reeled from the last big oil bust. Now, with more than 2 million Texans who have filed for unemployment during the outbreak, the contracting oil industry is only part of the state’s economic problems.
“We are in some sense a state having to deal with two extraordinarily negative circumstances all at once,” Venkatesh Shankar, an economist and director of research at the Center for Retail Studies at Texas A&M University, said in an interview with The Texas Tribune.
Perhaps no economic indicator matters as much as the public health data related to COVID-19. In explaining his rationale for allowing businesses to reopen, Abbott has zeroed in on two figures. One is the ratio of positive cases to tests conducted. The other is the hospitalization rate — the proportion of infected Texans who are requiring hospitalization.
Both those numbers have trended down over several weeks, but Texas is still often seeing 1,000 or more people test positive for the virus each day.
“We never had a steep rise, but we haven’t hit anywhere near a plateau,” Shankar said. “The question is: You have to open the economy to a certain extent. When the economy starts to come back and cases come back again, how will unemployment be affected then?”
Economists have said Texas could struggle to bounce back from the economic calamity caused by COVID-19 even though businesses across a wide swath of industries are allowed to reopen.
“The fluctuation in Walker County has been less and I believe that the rebound will be quicker, because per capita we have less jobs that have to come back,” Hernandez said. “There are tons of jobs available, but the question is are people comfortable coming back to work? The research I’ve seen shows that some might be hesitant to return back to work, citing issues such as daycare and health considerations for family members. But the got thing for Walker County is that there is a lot of opportunity for folks now and the employers that I talk to are eagerly hiring now.”
The pandemic's damage has been swift and spared no sector of the Walker County economy, leading to bottlenecks at food banks, renters evicted and scrambling for housing, college graduates without jobs. Many jobless residents are also not receiving unemployment benefits, due to the Texas Workforce Commission’s inability to fully respond to the surge in demand. State agencies such as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice even instituted hiring freezes.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, at least 2,500 local residents have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began, which caused many businesses to find creative techniques in an effort to keep the doors open.
“I’ve seen some incredible resourcefulness from the business community, and that gives me a lot of optimism that we will not only rebound, but we will be better for it,” Hernandez said. “We have businesses that are now doing things that they have never done before. I don’t think that we will be back to full sales capacity by the end of this year, but I do believe that we will be ahead of Texas and the nation.”
LOCAL ECONOMY BENEFITS FROM MILLIONS IN PPP LOANS
The local economy has already benefited from the infusion of millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans, but more is available, local officials have said.
“The SHSU Small Business Development Center, hosted by the College of Business Administration, has stepped up to assist local entrepreneurs during this time,” said Rhonda Ellisor, the director of the local SBDC. “We are working hard to support small business owners who are facing unprecedented and steep challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our commitment is to share the most timely information, processes and resources available.
“Since the World Health Organization declared the disaster a pandemic in March, the SHSU SBDC has conducted more than 500 advising sessions, providing more than 250 local area businesses with information related to the SBA loans, managing in times of difficulty, planning cash flow, changing direction, and considering employee impact during these challenging circumstances.”
Ellisor said the average PPP loan in Walker County is $149,488.
Local banks approved 98 loans in Walker County, totaling $14.65 million through the first week of the program last month. According to the Tim Jeffcoat the district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration, approximately $149 billion is available for businesses within the region.
For some businesses, the loans could be forgivable, but some businesses might not be able to turn the loans into grants if they don’t follow certain guidelines.
Businesses can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program.
“I know of some businesses that are just now applying for the help that they need,” Hernandez said. “Through SBA. I think the entities that are there to help have done a good job of going into the communities to where the businesses live. I would be very surprised to come across a business that didn’t know that help was available. They just have to take the initiative.”