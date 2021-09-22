HUNTSVILLE — The Piney Woods will get more protection after the narrow passage of a new city ordinance Tuesday night, but some council members worry that it could damage future development.
The Huntsville City Council, with a 5-4 vote, approved an update to the city’s development code after hearing from nearly a dozen people who urge the council to take action after recent construction wiped acres of trees.
The new ordinance requires developers to submit a tree survey and apply for a permit before cutting any protected trees. If they refuse to comply, developers could face a minimum fine of $200 per infraction, and a city-employed arborist or planning official will have the option to issue a stop-work order.
According to state law, the ordinance would exempt single-family owner-occupied homes that sit on lots under a single acre. However, rental properties would have to adhere to the new rules. Developers also won’t be forced to replace trees found on the portion of a building site on which building improvements will be erected.
For protected tree species such as live oaks, the new requirements will require developers to replace on a one-to-three ratio. However, historic trees will have to be replaced on a one-to-two ratio.
Most of the people who spoke during the meeting wanted more protection that would prevent clear-cutting on new developments in the city.
“We are in the Piney Wood and this city is defined by its trees. It’s our job to protect them,” said Huntsville resident Andie Ho. “I understand the need for development, but we need to be long-sighted and protect the resources that we have. “I don’t think that ensuring that there are two trees on a property is too much.”
Councilman Burt Lyle, along with other members on the dais, expressed frustration with the ordinance, calling it an infringement on personal property rights. Others like Russell Humphrey noted that the current ordinance wouldn’t stop developers from clear-cutting development.
“Listening to most of the comments from the citizens, their concern was that they didn’t want to see land raised, scraped or clear-cut. This ordinance will not prevent that,” Humphrey said. “I have a problem passing an ordinance that won’t achieve what the people want us to achieve. There’s a better way to do it and I don’t know what it is, but this isn’t it.”
The ordinance, which was supported by Dee Mullins, Joe Rodriquez, Mayor Andy Brauninger, Vicki McKenzie and Daiquiri Beebe, will not apply to developments that have already been issued building permits.
CITY OKS BUDGET, TAX RATE
With an 8-1 vote, members of the Huntsville City Council approved a $76.4 million budget that will raise taxes, add 16 new positions and provide both merit and step raises for current staff.
The budget features a proposed tax rate of $0.3075 per $100 valuation - an increase of one-cent, or 3.36%, from the no-new-revenue rate. The rate will generate about $504,750 in additional revenue for the city due to the increase, higher appraisal values and growth.
For the average Huntsville homeowner, that will result in an extra $98 on what would be about a $660 city property tax bill for the average home valued at $195,018. Nearly half — about $216,110 — of the additional revenue is attributed exclusively to new property on the tax roles.
Overall, the city's general fund will increase 10.2% to just over $2.65 million. The largest source of revenue for the city comes from sales taxes, which is projected to generate $10.5 million — a 13.6% increase over the prior budget.
The 2021 budget and tax rate will take effect on Oct. 1.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is set for Oct. 5 at City Hall.
