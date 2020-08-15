The city of Huntsville is moving forward with over $23 million in construction projects.
Bonds that will fund renovations to city hall, the city service center and the MLK Recreation Center, while also adding a new animal shelter are expected to be put out for sale Tuesday morning.
Construction on some of the projects could start early next year, with many of them in the design stage.
The city will be marketing $20 million in bonds for the city hall and service center renovation — which were approved by voters in 2016 — and $3.4 million in bonds from roll-off debt for upgrades to the MLK Recreation Center and a city-run animal shelter. The city currently spends nearly $200,000 a year outsourcing its animal shelter services to Conroe.
“We are lucky to be able to issue debt at a time when interest rates are extremely favorable, “ Huntsville city manager Aron Kulhavy said. “I’m not sure how much we will save, but I expect there to be considerable savings from what we had projected.”
Officials say that the city hall and service center upgrades under Proposition 2 of the 2016 bond election, will provide modern-day facelifts for the facilities. Both facilities will be built on site.
“This is the last step in the bond process, and we hope to be moving forward with Proposition 2 construction sometime in the next fiscal year,” Kulhavy added.
Results from the bond sale will be presented to the Huntsville City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall. The meeting will also be live streamed at itemonline.com and huntsvilletx.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.