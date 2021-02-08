Huntsville to see below freezing temperatures this week

Get ready for a cold snap with slight chances for frozen precipitation this week in Huntsville.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Houston and Galveston is currently predicting that temperatures in Southeast Texas will drop to near freezing lows this week, which could impact outdoor pipes, plants and pets.
Combined with breezy conditions, wind chills in the mid 30s are expected by the end of the week.
“Strong high pressure at the surface will begin building into the area from the north and cold air advection is anticipated to help to keep high temperatures in the 40s on Friday,” wrote NWS in their Monday afternoon briefing. “In addition to the colder temperatures, shortwaves moving across the area will have the potential to produce periods of rain.”
Currently, NWS is predicting that temperatures will begin to drop early Thursday, reaching evening lows of 39 degrees in Huntsville.
Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the weekend, with Sunday morning lows of 31 degrees in Huntsville and highs of 48 in the afternoon.
