Huntsville is expected to receive $1.06 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 3.73% increase from the $1.02 million allocation distributed in February 2020, according to the state comptroller’s office.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.05 billion in sales tax allocations in February, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in January, which saw some businesses still shut down or under limited capacity due to coronavirus restrictions.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 0.7% increase from the allocations distributed in February 2020, with special purpose taxing districts receiving the largest increase at 2.5% from last year.
Huntsville and most other urban cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area in March, due to the limited travel to nearby metropolitans.
Year to date, Huntsville’s sales tax revenue is $1.87 million, 10.45% higher than year to date last year, when the city was allocated $1.69 million, according to the comptroller’s report. Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
The remaining sales tax revenues are as follows:
Walker County will receive $402,950 in sales tax allocations in February, a decrease of 1.92% from the same month last year.
The city of New Waverly will receive $48,197, a 7.05% decrease from February 2020, while the city of Riverside will get $18,720 in sales tax, a 4.95% drop.
Walker County ESD No. 1 will get $28,919 from sales taxes, while ESD No. 2 will increase it’s payout 28.01% to $106,151.
—
More information on sales tax allocations can be found at www.itemonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.