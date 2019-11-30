Are you ready for Santa Claus coming to town?
Old Saint Nick will kick off the Christmas season next weekend at a trio of big events in the area.
The annual Lions Club Christmas Parade will bring Santa to town Saturday with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m., highlighting Christmas events in Huntsville. Huntsville is building upon the massively successful 2018 parade — this year with a patriotic twist.
“We have been hosting this event for over 40 years,” said Lisa Hackett, the parade chair for the Huntsville Lions Club. “Because the event falls on D-Day, we will have a patriotic theme to celebrate service members and veterans.
“At the Lions Club, we look forward to this event throughout the year because it is our way of giving back to the community. Everybody is always happy and excited and it is just a great time for all who join.”
Events in Downtown Huntsville will feature food and craft vendors with gifts for the holiday season. The free event will also allow children to decorate an ornament and stocking, write a letter to Santa and even take a picture with the ‘big guy.’
The downtown fair will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rather Park on University Avenue.
“Winter in the Park will have tons of free activities for kids and families,” Huntsville Main Street coordinator Tracy Chappell said. “Hosting events like these are important because it gives the community an opportunity to get together and celebrate the holidays.”
The parade will culminate with Santa lighting the city Christmas tree at the Walker County Courthouse.
