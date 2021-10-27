Huntsville to celebrate 'The Day of the Dead' at Wynne Home

HUNTSVILLE — Halloween is right around the corner and Texans clearly love to celebrate the holiday.
But, for some, the end of October and the start of November marks a completely different celebration.
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead is a celebration of life and death. While the holiday originated in Mexico, it is celebrated all over Latin America with colorful calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skeletons).
In Huntsville, the holiday will be celebrated at the Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center on Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m. There will be a children's activity, a short talk about the history of Dia de los Muertos, and refreshments will be served.
The Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center is located at 1428 11th Street in Huntsville.
