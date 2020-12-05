Huntsville teen reaches Eagle Scout with help of family, friends during pandemic

Persistence has paid off for newly minted Eagle Scout William Pitts, a Huntsville High School student, who was met with several obstacles in an attempt to achieve the highest possible Boy Scouts of America rank.
Pitts started his journey on the scouting trail as a Tiger Cub with Pack 98 in 2011. After working his way through the ranks of Tiger, Wolf, Bear and Webelos, he earned the Arrow of Light in February of 2016.
Pitts then joined Scout Troop 98. Once in the troop he earned the Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class and First Class ranks, where the youth learned the basic skills needed for the outdoors. These requirements combined with service projects and leadership responsibilities guide youth on their journey to the rank of Eagle Scout.
Will then started working on the requirements for Star, Life and finally Eagle. This involves completing a total of 21 merit badges, in which 13 are required for the Eagle Scout rank. Will completed a total of 34 merit badges along his journey.
His merit badges include: astronomy, athletics, camping, chess, citizenship in the community, citizenship in the nation, citizenship in the world, climbing, communications, cooking, crime prevention, environmental science, family life, farm mechanics, fingerprinting, fire safety, first aid, fish and wildlife management, genealogy, geology, lifesaving, metalwork, music, nature, orienteering, personal fitness, personal management, rifle shooting, salesmanship, sustainability, swimming, veterinary medicine, welding and wood carving.
Pitts has not stopped on completing merit badges, currently working on the hiking and art badges. Additional Merit Badges completed by Pitts count towards him earning Eagle Palms awards.
Once Pitts earned the rank of Life Scout he had to do a leadership project, where he had to develop a plan for a project to be done for the troop’s charter organization, another non-profit organization or community center, as long as it benefits the community. This is the Eagle Leadership Project.
Pitts had to plan the project, get the approval of the beneficiary of the project, approval from the scouting district representative. He then had to collect funding, materials, tools and the volunteers needed to help execute the plan and complete the project.
His project benefited the First United Methodist Church’s Youth Ministry Band, by planning and building a stage for the band that is used for rehearsals.
Due to restrictions placed on the community due to COVID-19, Pitts received his Eagle Scout Rank in a ceremony last month at the First United Methodist Church.
The Eagle Scout is also very active in his church and school. He is a member of the FUMC Youth Ministry Band, and is a trumpet player and section leader for the Huntsville High School Military Marching Band. Pitts is also a member of the Huntsville High School Tennis Team, a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization and is a member of the Wool Judging Team.
Pitts has been elected into Scouting’s Honor Society, known as the Order of the Arrow and is an Ordeal member. He is currently working on the next level of the order Brotherhood.
Pitts plans to continue Scouting until he turns 18. He is currently a junior assistant scoutmaster and is helping the younger members of Troop 98 strive to achieve their goals of reaching the rank of Eagle Scout.
His long term goals are to go to college to earn a degree in business and to earn his certifications in welding. He plans to give back to Scouting by becoming a Scout Leader for either Troop 98 or wherever his adventures in life take him.
