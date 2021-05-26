Huntsville TDCJ employee dies from COVID-19 complications

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported the loss of an employee at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville due to complications from COVID-19.
According to the TDCJ, 34-year-old inventory and store specialist Bill (Shane) Ball had 16 months of service with TDCJ. Ball’s last day at work was March 25, and he tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. He was hospitalized on March 30, and despite several weeks of hospital treatment, passed away from COVID-related complications on May 24.
“This pandemic continues to bring loss and sadness to the extended TDCJ family,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. “Every death of an employee has an impact on us all. The entire TDCJ family mourns the loss of Mr. Ball and our thoughts and prayers with the Ball family and friends at this tragic time.”
“Bill Ball brought his best to work every single day, and in a short time had made a mark on TDCJ. He was willing to serve,” TDCJ Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Logistics Division Director Billy Hirsch added. “He leaves behind a wife who also is a part of the TDCJ family and two young girls. Our prayers are with his family in this trying time.”
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had 47 employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
