Several Huntsville students were awarded at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s annual School Art Program last week.
The student’s artwork will be displayed in the Hayloft Gallery, located within NRG Park, from March 3-22.
Six Huntsville ISD students claimed awards, including a pair of Best in Show recognitions from high school junior Angel Ortega and Mance Park Middle School student Narcizo Cuevas. Three students earned gold medals at the competition, including HHS freshman Arashelly Perla, HHS junior Olivia del Rio and MPMS student Abigail Jones. HHS student Erica Adams was a recipient of a special merit award.
“Huntsville ISD has been a part of this contest for a long time, but we have never had so many students make it this far,” Huntsville High School art teacher Ashley Bynum said. “As a student, I entered the same contest all four years. I wanted to share my experiences here with my students and this was a great opportunity.”
In order to be chosen for the event, participating schools must compete in district shows, judged by the school’s art committee. The work is then divided into elementary, junior high and high school categories. All work is eligible for the livestock show's school art auction.
“It was really inspiring to see so these students bring home honors from this contest with thousands of entries,” Bynum added. “This is one of the preeminent contests for young artists in the region and it really gets their and the school’s name out there.”
Currently, the Livestock Show’s School Art Program supports 142 different school districts in Texas, by providing art students the ability to compete and earn scholarships.
Last year, the Rodeo received more than 200,000 entries, making the total more than 9.4 million entries recorded since 1965.
