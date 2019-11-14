Huntsville students perform with Houston Youth Orchestra

Huntsville High School students Aidan Hill and Sara Schweitzer recently performed with the Houston Youth Symphony Organization at Stude Concert Hall on the campus of Rice University.
Hill and Schweitzer are first year members of the organization.
The Houston Youth Symphony is constructed in 5 different Orchestras designated based on a stringent audition process, and includes musicians from the Houston area. The musicians are given weekly instruction through sectionals by leading professional musicians and conductors throughout the Houston Area, as well as, additional workshops and masterclass opportunities by visiting artists.
Hill, a sophomore trombone player, and Schweitzer, a junior french horn player, are also musicians in the Huntsville High School Military Marching Band.
The remaining concerts for the season will be held at Stude Concert Hall on the campus of Rice University on Feb. 9 and May 3.
