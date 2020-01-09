Huntsville High School freshman Anita Igwe has been selected to attend a prestigious conference as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.
Igwe is set to attend the conference in Lowell, MA June 24-26. The program is specifically for honors students who plan to become physicians or go into the medical field. The purpose of the event is to help students plan and prepare for their eventual career along with like-minded students.
“I am so honored to be nominated for this conference and I am very excited to visit Massachusetts for the first time,” Igwe said. “I believe I am the first Huntsville student to be nominated for this and I want to represent them well.”
Igwe was chosen to represent HHS based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to help others in the medical field. Her nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, a Nobel Laureate in medicine, as well as the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
“I became interested in medicine because my dad used to be a pharmacist and it amazed me how medicine can cure or treat different diseases. My mom was also in health sciences so it all came naturally,” Igwe added. “I am hoping to learn a lot from this conference and see a dissection and organs.”
During the three-day conference, Igwe and students from across the nation will listen to Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners speak about medical research, hear from Ivy League and medical school deans about what to expect in medical school, witness patient testimonials and learn about cutting-edge advances in medicine.
“This is such a great opportunity and I will not take it for granted,” Igwe said. “I hope this will allow me to make connections and find a great school and eventually a career in the field.”
According to Igwe, her goal for the remaining years of high school is to keep her grades up and learn as much as possible. She hopes to go to college in New York and eventually become an emergency room doctor.
