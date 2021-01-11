Huntsville starts year with tax gain

Huntsville is expected to receive over $811,000 in sales tax revenue, a 20.66% increase from the $672,000 allocation distributed in January 2020, according to the comptroller’s office.
Huntsville and many of the area counties and cities will receive more allocations this January compared to a year ago. The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in November, according to the comptroller’s office.
County
City
Rate
This Period
Prior Year
% Change
YTD
Prior Year
% Change
Walker
Huntsville
1.500%
$811,325.42
$672,354.36
20.6600%
$811,325.42
$672,354.36
20.6600%
Walker
New Waverly
1.500%
$35,828.01
$43,318.97
-17.2900%
$35,828.01
$43,318.97
-17.2900%
Walker
Riverside
1.500%
$15,397.03
$11,430.8
34.6900%
$15,397.03
$11,430.8
34.6900%
Huntsville and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area in March.
In 2020, Huntsville’s sales tax revenue was $9.68 million, 5.71% higher than 2019’s allocations, when the city was allocated $9.15 million, according to the comptroller’s report in December. Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
STATEWIDE ALLOCATIONS
After an overall decrease of sales tax allocations in December, the state experienced a slight bounce back in January.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $783.2 million in sales tax allocations in January, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 2.6% increase from the allocations distributed in January 2020, with special purpose taxing districts seeing the largest increase of 10.8% from last year.
Texas counties saw the largest decrease by 3%.
COUNTY ALLOCATIONS
Walker County will receive $345,810 in sales tax allocations in January, an increase of 16.1% from this time last year.
County
Rate
This Period
Prior Year
%Change
YTD
Prior Year
%Change
Walker
0.500%
$345,810.13
$297,832.83
16.100%
$345,810.13
$297,832.83
16.100%
New Waverly will receive $35,828, a decrease of 17,29% from January 2020.
Riverside saw the largest sales tax percentage increase in the county, up 34.69% from the prior year, as it is set to receive $15,397.
Walker County ESD No. 1 will receive $23.089, while ESD No. 2 will get $97,810. Both are up from the prior year.
More information on sales tax allocations can be found at itemonline.com
