Huntsville saw over a 30% sales tax allocation increase in June compared to last year.
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar distributed $907.6 million in local sales tax allocations for June to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose tax districts. The comptroller’s office stated that this was a 31.5% statewide increase compared to June 2020.
The allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.
Huntsville received a sales tax payment of $889,980 this period — a 30.45% increase compared to June 2020 when it received a payment of $682,205. To date, the city of Huntsville has received over $5.3 million from sales taxes in 2021.
Meanwhile, Walker County had a 27.96% increase in allocation from it’s 0.5 cent tax rate, collecting $393,372. The city of Riverside was allocated $21,296, while the city of New Waverly earned $40,693 — a 41.54% decrease from last June.
Walker County ESD No. 1 was paid $26,180, which was up 7.67%, while ESD No. 2 nearly doubled its allocation at $151,410.
