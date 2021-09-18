A local youth is making history today as the first Huntsville scout to achieve the highest level science award in Cub Scouts. The Dr. Charles H. Townes Supernova award recognizes the superior achievements made by a scout in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
An intellect with the heart of a dreamer, David Beaty II is not your average 10 year-old.
Kept awake at night thinking of science and the wonders of the world, the Arrow of Light Cub Scout was searching for more out of his scouting experience in Pack 98, and with the support of his mother, Elizabeth Beaty, and Huntsville’s BSA leaders, he found it.
“I’ve been doing Scouts for a few years and I realized there were more than just belt loops and patches that you can get really easily,” David said, adding that it was his mother who first told him about the Nova and Supernova awards.
David first mastered the basic principles of STEM by completing all 11 Nova modules, surpassing the recommended two Nova modules, before pursuing the Dr. Charles H. Townes Supernova.
He then spent 11 months working towards fulfilling the requirements to earn the Supernova award with Nova mentor, Michelle Rush, and his mom by his side as home school teacher, STEM leader and Den Leader.
Along with exploring museums, mechanics, engineering, electricity, chemical reactions and research about scientists, his journey to the Supernova led to him taking a visual tour of The McCusker Science Lab at the University of Massachusetts. Guided by Dr. Catherine McCusker herself, David discovered an interest in axolotls and their ability to cellularly regenerate spinal cords, eyes, limbs or even parts of their brain that become detached from their bodies.
“They let me name one of the axolotls a Webelos, because at the time, I was just a Webelo, and it was one of the most fun experiences I’ve had,” David said.
Among his achievements leading to the Supernova award, David entered and won the Regional National Parks Caves and Karst Art Contest with his submission of a cavern piece done in pastels and is currently competing in the National Park IYCK art contest. He also completed an experiment focused on the effects of age on human reaction time, which won first place in his age division for the Outschool Science Fair and the National Scout Nova STEM Fair.
Though, the project that won him both awards and sealed his fate as a Supernova awardee nearly went a different direction. At the time, David had been heavily interested in friction and wanted to explore its laws further through his project.
“Whenever David is learning, sometimes things just spark in him and you never know what it’s going to be, it could be the slightest thing and friction was one of those,” Elizabeth said.
“I was just learning that friction can do a lot of things, it can create heat, it can make things move, it can do anything. I bet you that somebody could create a working computer with just friction, friction can also summon electricity,” David added.
However, after seeing Reflex, a video in Curiosity Stream’s On the Edge series, about an individual pursuing his best reaction time in order to be the best possible handball goal keeper, his direction quickly changed.
“I got people from around my neighborhood and I tested their reaction time in two different ways,” David said, adding that there would have been a third test, but he didn’t want to make his 79 year-old grandfather run after a ball.
Instead, his first test was completed digitally via aimbooster.com, requiring his test subjects to click a target as fast as they could, while recording their reaction time. His second test involved dropping a ruler between an individual’s fingers and recording the centimeter at which they caught it.
Like his prediction, David’s experiments proved that ages 20 to 25 demonstrated the best reaction times.
“I didn’t know what we were getting into when we started this, but it was quite the experience and we home schooled because of COVID last year, so we had the time to do that,” Elizabeth said.
He now continues to participate in a hybrid schooling program that enables him more time to explore his curiosity for the world around him and engage in science experiments at home.
“He likes to do a lot of experiments, sometimes he’ll just come to me impromptu and say hey, I want to do this, and depending on the danger of it, I try to accommodate him,” Elizabeth said.
David’s love for science is only strengthened by his participation in Scouting, which he entered in the first grade, after seeing a scout pack at Fair on the Square the previous year.
“I’m so glad I joined, it’s been very fun ever since,” David added. “You can do inside activities everyday, especially during school, but one of my most favorite things about Scouting is it’s more about the outdoors than inside. You get to explore the world around you and what’s cool is that you get to have fun and explore, and then get recognized for it. All of the service we do helps the community and it’s very fun.”
This is David’s last year in Cub Scouts before aging into Scouts BSA, where he hopes to continue his path in STEM and complete its respective Supernovas, while earning the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He also wants to do as many service projects as possible, with a specific passion for leave no trace principles and picking up litter in the community.
After Boy Scouts, David says he will be going to Yale University and M.I.T. to become a corporate lawyer because he’s “really good at arguing and negotiating and they make the most money,” according to David.
Post retirement, he hopes to return to his BSA roots as a Den Leader or Pack Master.
“He has big dreams and if anybody can do it, I’m telling you, this kid would be the one. He blows my mind everyday,” Elizabeth said. “He’s a lot of fun and when something interests him, you either move out of the way or you clean up behind the mess, but it’s going to happen.”
David will be awarded the Charles H. Townes Supernova award today at the Josey Scout Lodge in Huntsville during a ceremony taking place at 9 a.m., where he will be receive his medal and uniform pin from BSA unit commissioner Bob Kane. He will also be presented a certificate from Mayor Andy Brauninger on behalf of the city of Huntsville, to accompany his congratulatory letters received from Senator Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.
“I feel really proud of myself, but it also feels like it could encourage other kids,” David said of his achievement.
