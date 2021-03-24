People can learn more about Huntsville Independent School District’s $127 million bond proposal during a pair of informational sessions that will occur prior to the start of early voting.
The sessions will start at 6 p.m. each night, and be held at Samuel Walker Houston Elementary School on March 29 and Mance Park Middle School on April 12.
The proposal is on a May 1 ballot, with early voting beginning April 19.
The bond vote includes a pair of propositions that will allow Huntsville ISD to upgrade and expand nearly every campus, while also building an auditorium, a baseball/ softball complex and a varsity-level football stadium. It’s the first bond that district officials have proposed since 2013, which ultimately failed.
Local voters have also not approved an increase in school taxes since 1998.
Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said Tuesday that district leaders and bond supporters have made over 20 informational presentations to local churches and civic organizations about the bond.
If approved, the bond is estimated to cost taxpayers 9.94 cents per $100 of assessed value. This would mean that a homeowner would pay $188 more per year for a $200,000 property. However, those over the age of 65 with a homestead exemption would not see an increase in their school taxes.
The deadline to register to vote in the Huntsville ISD bond election is April 1.
