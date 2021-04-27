A kindergarten roundup for Huntsville Independent School District is happening today.
Parents can register their future Hornet from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the HISD Transportation Department, located at 96 Martin Luther King Drive. To be considered for enrollment, pre-kindergarten students must be four-years-old and kindergarten students must be five-years-old on or before September 1, 2021.
Pre-K is free for all students who meet eligibility requirements, however proof of income is required to help determine eligibility. For students who do not qualify, an affordable tuition-based Pre-K is also available.
Required documentation needed for enrollment includes: an official birth certificate for the child (not a hospital copy), child’s shot record with doctor’s signature or public health verification, child’s social security card and a parent/guardian’s driver’s license or state-issued ID. Additionally, proof of residence is required such as: a current utility bill (water, gas, or electric), deed of trust, property tax statement or an unexpired lease agreement which shows a physical address. Post office boxes are excluded.
If the utility bill is NOT in the parent/guardian’s name, then the person listed on the utility bill must be present with a proper ID.
The new student registration packet along with all enrollment criteria and documentation required can be found posted on the district’s website in both English and Spanish at https://www.huntsville-isd.org.
All district safety protocols will be practiced and face masks are required. Only one parent/guardian per family should attend. The district requests that students and other children not be brought to this event as they will not be allowed in the building during registration.
For registration questions, contact Huntsville ISD administration at (936) 435-6300.
