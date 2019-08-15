In an effort to remain competitive with surrounding school districts, the Huntsville Independent School District officially approved pay increases, maxing out at $6,800 for certified staff.
The proposal was part of an $89.3 million budget, which was OK’d by the school’s board of trustees Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Paul Brown presented a balanced budget with a tax rate decrease of 77 cents per $1,000 valuation from the prior year. The maintenance and operation tax dropped to $10.23 per $1,000 valuation, while the $0.75 will be levied to pay debt.
“We are thrilled to be able to allocate substantial increases for instruction,” Brown said. “House Bill 3 required us to increase teacher salaries by $1.25 million, but we wanted to exceed that bill, be competitive and award experience.”
The $2 million allocated for employee raises will increase the salary for rookie teachers $6,000 to a starting wage of $44,600 — which is approximately $11,000 above the state minimum. Teachers with 1-5 years of experience will receive pay bumps between 3-4 percent, while those with six or more years will see a pay increase ranging from 5-14%. The tiered system will raise each teacher at least $2,000 annually, with veteran teachers holding over 18 years of experience receiving a $6,800 raise.
Counselors, librarians and nurses will see a 3% pay increase, while auxiliary and non-instructional staff will get a 5% raise. Instructional assistants will see a 7% bump and administrators and non-teaching professionals will get a 3% raise. Each employee will also receive an additional $25 per month to cover increase for health insurance premiums.
With the new budget, school officials also expect to pay off all of its debt and put an additional $750,000 towards bonds to pay off interest.
See the full budget at www.itemonline.com.
