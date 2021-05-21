Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.