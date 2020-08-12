Among Walker County’s municipalities, Huntsville has the second-greatest percentage increase in the sales tax revenue payment received this month compared to 2019.
The payment of $988,409.74 is 17.64 percent greater than the August 2019 payment. City manager Aron Kulhavy has previously noted that sales tax is the most significant driver of the city's general fund.
This payment is based on sales made in June at businesses that report tax monthly and sales made in April, May and June at businesses that report tax quarterly. Comptroller Glenn Hegar's office reports social distancing requirements statewide were more relaxed in June than in previous months.
The city of Huntsville’s YTD allocation of $6,395,859.20 is up 6.54 percent over 2019's year-to-date revenue.
Statewide the total money sent to local governments is up 3.6 percent compared to 2019.
Riverside saw the greatest percentage increase in Walker County, with the city increasing sales tax collections 65 percent to $23,520.15. New Waverly’s collections continue to decrease, with the city losing 16 percent of its allocation compared to the prior year, with $44,806.24 collected
Walker County's sales tax revenue payment this month is $393,734.55, which is up 16.11 percent over the payment a year ago. Walker County's sales tax revenue through this year is $2,706,992.22, which is up 6.91 percent over the 2019 YTD payment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.