Strong auto and grocery sales combined in August to generate another month of increased sales tax revenue for the city of Huntsville, compared to a year earlier, according to a report released Thursday.
The majority of September sales tax revenue is based on sales made in August and remitted to the agency in September.
Revenue from the city’s sales and use tax in September rose 0.3% to $745,102, down from a more than 17.6% increase in the previous month, the state comptroller reported. Collections from the city’s 1.5% sales and use tax were up just $2,298 from September 2019. However, sales tax and use revenue this year remains up 5.58% from a year ago, with the economy battered by business closures and other restrictions linked to COVID-19.
Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes account for the largest area of growth, with the revenue sources accounting for $454 million in sales taxes from across the state. However, cities do not receive motor vehicle sales tax revenue. Huntsville City Manager Aron Kulhavy continues to be surprised with the city’s sales tax allocation growth, but he has yet to pinpoint the exact cause of the dramatic increases.
“We continue to be pleasantly surprised and very grateful that sales taxes have remained strong in Huntsville,” he said. “We took some precautionary measures earlier this year in case sales taxes went south, but thankfully we didn’t have to enact any more cuts.”
Sales tax is the largest revenue source for the city, accounting for nearly a third of the it’s general fund.
Despite the revenue bump in Huntsville, things didn’t look as bright across the Lone Star State, with Texas behind nearly 6.1% in September collections.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and low price of crude oil continue to weigh on the Texas economy and sales tax revenue,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “As was the case last month, state sales tax receipts from all major sectors, other than retail trade, were down compared with the same month last year, with the steepest declines in the oil and gas-related sectors.
While tax receipts grew from some lines of retail business, especially those related to home improvements and outdoor recreation, most of the increase from retail trade was due to remittances from online out-of-state vendors and marketplace providers who did not collect Texas tax a year ago, but which are now required to collect and remit Texas tax following the Wayfair decision and subsequent legislation passed last session.
Pandemic-induced changes in consumer shopping behavior also were apparent in generally increased receipts from big box retailers and declines from department stores, apparel stores and other mall and strip center specialty retailers. Receipts from restaurants also remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels.
Walker County saw a slight increase in sales and use tax revenues, generating 0.67% less than the prior year, but year-to-date revenues remain up 6.04% at over $3 million. New Waverly has seen a 10.7% decrease in sales taxes this year, while Riverside is up 19.84%. Both Walker County emergency service districts have also witnessed increased allocations, with ESD No. 1 accounting for $57,547 more sales and use tax revenue this year, while ESD No. 2 is up $81,905.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.