Walker County didn’t let the pandemic get in the way of its spending.
However, after months of defying the odds the city of Huntsville took a slight step back in terms of sales tax allocations. On Thursday, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that sales tax receipts reported for the city of Huntsville were down 8.89 percent when compared to the same month last year.
The allocations are based on sales made in October, which saw some businesses still shut down or under limited capacity due to coronavirus restrictions.
Overall, Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $790.3 million in sales tax allocations. The statewide allocations represent a 3.7 percent decrease from the allocations distributed in December 2019, with counties seeing the largest decrease of 7.6 percent from last year.
However, Walker County stood out from the pack, as the county collected $311,632 on its 0.5 percent sales tax, which equates to a 10.4 percent increase from the same month last year. The county has collected $4.09 million in 2020, while the city has been allocated $9.68 million.
Both represent over a 5 percent jump from the prior year. Sales tax revenue goes into the city and county government’s general fund.
Other sales tax revenues in the county includes:
• $37,490 for the city of New Waverly, a 12.85 percent drop.
• $44,842 for the city of Riverside, a 233 percent increase.
• $58,071 for Walker County ESD No. 1, a 166 percent increase.
• $119,580 for Walker County ESD No. 2, a 10.27 percent increase.
