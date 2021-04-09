Small Business Saturday event especially important this year

Small Business Saturday is kicking off holiday shopping as a reminder for individuals to keep their money local. For many small businesses, the holiday season is the last chance to balance out sales after a disastrous year. Michelle Wulfson | The Item

The city of Huntsville and Riverside continue to see increases in sales tax allocations. 

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced earlier this week that his office will send Huntsville a payment of more than $640,000 for the month of April, up 2.84% from the same month in 2020. The allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report monthly.

To date, Huntsville has received over $3.3 million, an increase of 6.86% from the prior year.

Meanwhile, the city of Riverside has continued to see massive gains in allocations, with the small city of nearly 500 people earning over $15,000 in sales taxes, a 27.4% increase. Riverside has been allocated over $64,000 this year so far, a 17.7% jump.

Walker County gained over $270,000 for its 0.5% tax rate, a 2.7% jump. They have been allocated nearly $1.35 million so far this year, a 1.67% increase.

The largest gainer amongst local entities was Walker County ESD No. 2, which encompases nearly all unincorporated areas of southern Walker County. The emergency services district was allocated $76,547 this month, a 110.7% increase. Allocations are up 24.6% in the ESD this year.

In total, the Texas Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $677.3 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 3.5% less than in April 2020.

NET PAYMENTS (April 2021)

Huntsville — $641,482.11 — (+2.84%)

New Waverly — $29,953.01 — (-21.68%)

Riverside — $15,313.09 — (+27.45%)

Walker County — $270,692.31 — (+2.7%)

Walker County ESD No. 1 — $18,395.57 — (-3.94%)

Walker County ESD No. 2 —$76,547.12 —(+110.72)

Tags

Trending Video