Hundreds of runners and community members will come together June 27 to increase autism and epilepsy awareness.
The annual Walk for Autism and Epilepsy Awareness will begin at Joseph Pritchett Field on the campus of Sam Houston State University. Those who plan to participate in the walk are encouraged to arrive between 4-4:45 p.m., with the event beginning at 5 p.m.
This is a free and supportive activity that anyone can join.
“This is for an amazing cause, plus there will be informational packets that may be helpful in raising awareness and education on the disorders,” event organizer Mandi Fuller said.
The walk will be just over a mile with stations setup through the path to hand out bottled water and snacks.
While the event is free to participants, organizers are asking for event sponsors. Any organization or business sponsor will be featured on the customized T-shirt design.
For more information or to purchase a t-shirt or sponsorship contact Fuller at 936-650-8193 or via email at autismepilepsywalk@gmail.com.
