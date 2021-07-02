The Rotary Club of Huntsville installed new officers during a recent luncheon.
During the installation, current president Todd Armstrong was recognized by Past President Li-Jen Lester, for his outstanding service to the club. John Hendricks was installed as the incoming president, while Michelle Lyons will serve as the vice president. Daiquiri Beebe was installed as the secretary and Marjolein Lemmon was named the treasurer for the group. The president-elect is David Thompson.
New officers for 2021-22 include: Bill Daugette, Michelle Spencer, Carol Mattingly, Karen Hewitt and Nelson Amaya.
The Rotary Club of Huntsville is an organization of business, professional, and community leaders committed to the ideal of service above self. They work together, through the shared values of integrity, goodwill, and fellowship to engage in humanitarian efforts to help those in need and create opportunities for a better future for generations.
