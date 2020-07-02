For the first time in its 98 year history, the Rotary Club of Huntsville conducted their annual installation of the new president, officers and board of directors virtually.
With only a few members of the club able to meet in person, the club improvised through technology, and shared with one another what it means to be a Rotarian, even in the midst of a pandemic.
Rotarian David Standlee conducted the installation, including the recognition of past president Li-Jen Lester with the Paul Harris Fellow, in recognition of Lester's year of service.
The 2020-2021 officers and board of directors include President Todd Armstrong; President-Elect John Hendricks; Vice President David Thompson; Secretary Michelle Lyons; Treasurer Marjolein Lemmon; Directors Bill Green, Nelson Amaya, Daniel Bayes, Carol Mattingly and Joe Agins.
Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world. In more than 160 countries worldwide, approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 30,000 Rotary clubs.
For more information about how to join Rotary Club of Huntsville visit www.huntsvillerotary.org.
