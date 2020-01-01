Huntsville Rotary Club begins preparations for WineQuest 2020

The Huntsville Rotary Club is busy gearing up to host what many Huntsville locals have named the social event of the season with their third annual WineQuest fundraiser benefitting children in the community.
The 2020 WineQuest by the Huntsville Rotary Club will be held Friday, February 21, and will be embracing the timeliness with a fun and laid-back Mardi Gras theme.
“We’re really excited, it will be a little less dressy, a little less formal than it has been … We’ve done elegant and now we’re doing fun,” Huntsville Rotary WineQuest chairman Karen Hewitt said.
The Magnolia Lake event venue will be decorated in festive Mardi Gras fashion with plenty of beads to go around. Fort Worth Dixie Land jazz band Razz Ma Jazz will be entertaining guests with complimentary caricatures from Spring based artist Caroline Repsold.
“(They) will keep the party rocking and rolling, it will be like being in New Orleans,” Hewitt said.
Eight local restaurants will be providing heavy hors d’oeuvres, many of which will incorporate Cajun foods such as gumbo, muffulettas and King Cakes to compliment the theme with choices of sushi and quesadillas as well.
Guests will be able to choose from 16-18 wine selections, providing guests a taste of wines from around the world in addition to local wineries Teysha Vineyard and West Sandy Creek Winery.
The third annual WineQuest will feature the new addition of five craft beer samplings, providing something for everyone.
The $55 individual ticket, or $50 individually when purchasing two or more, includes everything for the evening including a souvenir WineQuest 2020 wine or beer glass, unlimited hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer tastings. However, security will be present to ensure that none over indulges, ensuring that all guests will be able to get home safely.
So far, WineQuest has proven to be a successful event for the Rotary club, serving as their main fundraising event of the year.
When beginning three years ago the group decided that their focus was going to be, for the most part, on the children of the community. Huntsville Rotary Charities Inc. was incorporated as a 501c3 entity, working hand-in-hand with the Rotary club, handling the fundraising and donations.
The 2020 year of WineQuest will be supporting Arise2Read, homeless students of HISD, Good Shepherd Mission, Safety Town renovations, college-bound scholarships to students of HISD and the Rotary Club project “I Like Me” book program, which provides a keep-sake book to all kindergarteners. The book is personalized to reflect details of each individual child, encouraging them to read.
“We are hoping to do the most good for them that we can … The need is great, the money is insufficient for all of the needs out there, but we are trying to do our part,” Hewitt said. “This is a way for the community to have a nice time while doing good, knowing that their ticket or donation will go to a program that focuses on our future.”
The Huntsville Rotary Club previously raised $19,000 in profits, and hopes to exceed that amount by raising $30,000 for 2020 through monetary donations, ticket sales and an auction.
Ten to twelve large-ticket items will be auctioned off at the end of the evening including a commissioned fine art charcoal piece from caricature artist Caroline Repsold and a romantic weekend for two couples at West Sandy Creek including a cabin stay, tour of their vineyard and a multiple course dinner with wine.
To purchase tickets, donate or sponsor the event, visit https://winequestrotary.net/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.