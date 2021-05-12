Cities and counties in Walker County had mixed reports for sales tax revenue received in May, while some small businesses are still struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales tax revenue received by the three local municipalities, special utility districts and Walker County represents sales by merchants in March. Comparisons are to March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
Huntsville showed an increase of more than 29%, about $1.14 million compared to $882,734.
Riverside was up about 42.6%, with revenue of $24,730 compared to about $17,342.
New Waverly showed a 20.3% decline, with revenue of $34,983 compared to about $43,915.
Walker County had an increase of 25% with revenue of $447,063 compared to $357,514. Local special utility districts also saw a jump in allocations with ESD No. 1 collecting $27,431, while ESD No. 2 earned $122,924.
Local officials have continued to be surprised with the growth in local sales tax revenue, despite an economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal and state officials declared health emergencies in March 2020 and imposed restrictions on many types of businesses and public gatherings that are now being relaxed.
Across the state, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.06 billion in local sales tax allocations for May, 28.4 percent more than in May 2020 and 21.9 percent more than in May 2019.
