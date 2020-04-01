Business has been slower at many restaurants, but Chicken Express employees stayed busy on Wednesday by serving up some help to area senior citizens.
The Huntsville restaurant prepared and donated 155 meals for the Walker County Meals on Wheels program, which delivers free hot meals to the elderly in need.
“Though times are tough, we are still here and still blessed. Yes, we are down like everyone else, but fortunately we are able to do things like this,” said Rickey Davis, general manager of Chicken Express.
Meals on Wheels has been a part of the Huntsville community since 1976, serving around 4,000 meals a month to seniors, disabled and the needy. The meals are served at midday Monday through Friday.
During the COVID-19 pandemic programs like Meals on Wheels are even more essential.
Most people who get the virus have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus in a period of weeks.
“We never know when it will be our time, so it’s always important for us to give back,” Davis added. “With the senior center being shut down, we thought that this was a great way to help.
Chicken Express has not been immune to the financial hardships placed on area businesses, due to state regulations that banned dining inside of food establishments.
“Business has been cut in about half. We don’t have our dining area, but we are still managing and keeping the doors open,” Davis added. “We don’t know what the future holds, but as for now we are thankful to still have the support of the community.”
