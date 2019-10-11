PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Huntsville resident has been selected for the 2019 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) in Pine Bluff. Edie Wells' thread-on-canvas piece “Circling Nomads” is part of the exhibition showcasing mid-South artists.
“I am honored to have my work selected for the 2019 Irene Rosenzweig Juried Biennial Exhibition,” Wells said. “My first love is painting, but I enjoy investigating new materials in a painterly way. As an artist with a social practice engaged in community, I am interested in celebrating play, memories and trusting our creative intuition.”
The Rosenzweig exhibition opened Thursday, Oct. 10, with a free public reception from 5–7 p.m.
The exhibition is an opportunity for established and up-and-coming artists to gain recognition and earn cash awards. It is open to artists in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Artwork in all traditional forms including paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography is accepted.
The Irene Rosenzweig Endowment Fund Inc. supports the exhibition. A prominent Pine Bluff native, Irene Rosenzweig (1903-1997) was an accomplished scholar and educator. She tutored President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s family during their time in the White House.
The exhibition runs through Jan. 4, 2020.
Wells is an interdisciplinary artist focusing on social justice, community engagement and education.
She created an art program for children with incarcerated parents called Art Against the Odds. Wells began the program in 2011 in partnership with the Hospitality House, an overnight inmate family facility in Huntsville. During their stay, they are invited to express themselves through the process of making art.
Wells also participates at Smither Park, an ongoing public art project in Houston, along with her studio work.
Wells earned her Master of Fine Arts degree in interdisciplinary arts in 2012 from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt., and has a Bachelor of Science degree in art education from Auburn University in Auburn, Ala.
As a clinical professor in the department of art at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, she works with students who want to become art teachers.
Wells was born and grew up in Indonesia and has lived and traveled extensively in Africa. She loves making art, playing with her kitties, and traveling with her husband.
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accredited with the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). ASC presents programming in the visual arts, performing arts, and the sciences through exhibits, performances, classes and local partnerships.
