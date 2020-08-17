Huntsville ISD Monday released the eligibility requirements and application process for their free-and-reduced lunch program.
Letters with the policy have also been mailed to parents in recent weeks.
Huntsville ISD Child Nutrition meal pricing for the 2020-2021 school year will be $2.35 for Pre-K and elementary schools and $2.75 for the middle school and high school. The reduced price under the program is 40 cents.
Applications also are available at each school office, the Hawkins Administration Building located at 441 FM 2821, and online at https://www.huntsville-isd.org.
Criteria for the program include household income, automatic eligibility based on the inclusion in federal assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or the status of a child as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.
Below is the criteria breakdown provided by the district:
The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:
Income Eligibility
For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out free and reduced-price meal application and return it to child nutrition office at 1010 7th Street or campus offices. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:
1. Names of all household members
2. Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member
3. Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number.”
4. Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.
Categorical or Program Eligibility
Huntsville ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Huntsville ISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact Huntsville ISD Child Nutrition Office at 936-435-6921 or 6924. Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact Huntsville ISD Child Nutrition Office at 936-435-6921 or 6924.
Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.
Determining Eligibility
Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, Child Nutrition Manager Ronald Kelly will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the reviewing official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the reviewing official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Assistant Superintendent of Student Services and Operations.
Unexpected Circumstances
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below current income eligibility guidelines.
